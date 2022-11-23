NHA seeks details of misappropriated motorway funds from Sindh

KARACHI: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has sought details about the motorway funds from Sindh government, misappropriated in a mega scam.

The NHA has asked about the extent of funds released for land procurement for the motorway project, misappropriated in the scandal.

A fact-finding committee of the NHA also visited Matiari and Naushehro Feroz districts. The committee members held meetings with the real owners of the land and sought details of the matter from them, sources said.

The highway authority has also demanded of the provincial government to handover the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for inquiry into the scam.

“It is a matter of banking transactions, the NAB should be entrusted for return of the amount,” NHA officials quoted as saying.

Chief Secretary has sought permission from the Chief Minister of Sindh over the matter.