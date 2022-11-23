NATIONAL

NHA seeks details of misappropriated motorway funds from Sindh

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has sought details about the motorway funds from Sindh government, misappropriated in a mega scam.

The NHA has asked about the extent of funds released for land procurement for the motorway project, misappropriated in the scandal.

A fact-finding committee of the NHA also visited Matiari and Naushehro Feroz districts. The committee members held meetings with the real owners of the land and sought details of the matter from them, sources said.

The highway authority has also demanded of the provincial government to handover the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for inquiry into the scam.

“It is a matter of banking transactions, the NAB should be entrusted for return of the amount,” NHA officials quoted as saying.

Chief Secretary has sought permission from the Chief Minister of Sindh over the matter.

Previous articleSC bars public office holders from using their photographs on govt documents, projects
Next articlePakistan expresses solidarity with Qatar over FIFA propaganda
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gardezi inaugurates fruit and vegetable market in Jaranwala

Lahore: All agricultural markets in the province are being linked together in view of the welfare of farmers. In these model markets, the establishment...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC directs Imran to contact administration for helipad service

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has refused to pass any directions pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrival on helicopter...
Read more
NATIONAL

Customs seizes 5,000 mobile phones smuggled from Dubai in boat

QUETTA: Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized 5,000 expensive mobile phones smuggled to Gwadar from Dubai via boat. The team of Pakistan Customs in a raid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Qatar over FIFA propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan stood in solidarity with Qatar's Emir and people as the country faced propaganda while hosting...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC bars public office holders from using their photographs on govt documents, projects

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has barred public office holders, including politicians, from affixing their photographs on public and government documents terming it a...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC transformed Pakistan-China ties into strong economic partnership: minister

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has strengthened relations between the two neighbouring countries, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said. Calling...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

At least six killed in US Walmart shooting

Washington: An attacker shot and killed at least six people at a Walmart late Tuesday in the US state of Virginia, police said, adding...

Customs seizes 5,000 mobile phones smuggled from Dubai in boat

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Qatar over FIFA propaganda

NHA seeks details of misappropriated motorway funds from Sindh

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.