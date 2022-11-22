World

Power out as 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands

By AFP
A family leaves a hospital building in downtown of Honiara on November 22, 2022, as people rushed from their offices and fleeing to higher ground after a strong earthquake. - A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled items to the ground and knocked out power in parts of the capital Honiara. (Photo by Mavis PODOKOLO / AFP) (Photo by MAVIS PODOKOLO/AFP via Getty Images)

HONIARA: A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled items to the ground and knocked out power in parts of the capital Honiara.

“This was a big one,” Joy Nisha, a receptionist with the Heritage Park Hotel in the capital Honiara, told AFP. “Some of the things in the hotel fell. Everyone seems OK, but panicky.”

An AFP reporter in Honiara said the shaking lasted for around 20 seconds.

There were no immediate reports of serious structural damage, but power was out in some areas of the city and people were rushing from their offices and fleeing to higher ground.

“I was really scared because this is the first time I felt this kind of earthquake,” said a manager at the Pacific Casino Hotel, who asked not to be named.

“The building was really violently shaking,” she said. “It was really strong, it made you move side to side.”

Dozens of staff and guests fled the building to the relative safety of the car park, hoping not to be hit by debris on the way out.

The nation’s attorney general, John Muria, posted images on social media of office files that had spilled from several large metal filing cabinets.

Aftershocks

The US Geological Survey revised the earthquake’s magnitude down from an initial 7.3.

The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, just off the southwest coast of Guadalcanal island.

A tsunami warning had been issued for an area of the Solomons coast within 300 kilometres (185 miles) of the epicentre, but the UN-backed Pacific warning centre later said the threat had “largely” passed.

Solomon Islands authorities also said the tsunami threat had passed, but urged caution.

“We expect aftershocks so people should stay alert around buildings and tall structures because of the size of the earthquake,” said David Hiba Hiriasia, director of the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service.

According to UN data, about 20,000 people live within 50 kilometres of the epicentre.

The Solomons — a sprawling archipelago in the South Pacific — is home to about 800,000 people.

The quake hit exactly a year after anti-government riots that killed at least three people and caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Previous articleEpaper_22-11-22 LHR
Next articleGovernment employment for eight on ombudsman order
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

36 killed in central China fire

BEIJING: 36 people were killed and two were missing after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local...
Read more
World

US, China defence chiefs meet in Cambodia

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Cambodia on Tuesday as the two sides move to keep tensions...
Read more
World

21 nations urge India to ensure religious freedom

WASHINGTON: At least 21 countries have urged India to improve its protection of freedom of religion and rights of religious minorities. Others have raised concerns...
Read more
World

Turkey mulling land operation in Syria: Reports

ANKARA: The air operation that Turkey has carried out in northern Syria could be the first step toward a land operation. Earlier, it reported that...
Read more
World

Deadly quake kills 162, injures hundreds on Indonesia’s Java island

Cianjur, Indonesia: A deadly 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides...
Read more
World

Opposition parties defeat PM Yaakob’s Alliance in Malaysian polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Though Malaysia's elections resulted in a divided mandate but the inconclusive election saw Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Barisan Nasional Alliance suffer...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Government employment for eight on ombudsman order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, several applicants have been provided with employment in provincial government departments under...

Power out as 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands

Epaper_22-11-22 LHR

Epaper_22-11-22 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.