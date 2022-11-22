Government employment for eight on ombudsman order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, several applicants have been provided with employment in provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman said that one Jehangir from Bhakkar has been given employment in the highways department after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Similarly, Muhammad Noman Aslam from Bahawalnagar has been hired by the irrigation department, Muhammad Ammar Yunus of Lahore by the agriculture department and Irum Shahzadi of Mianwali has been recruited as a junior clerk in BPS-11 in the district council.

Besides, Muhammad Aftab from Faisalabad is posted as a library assistant at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and Ameer Hussain from Bhakkar is hired as a Signaller in BPS-7, while Muhammad Usman from Lahore and Moeiza Akbar from Jhelum have been given the jobs of naib qasid in the education department and district accounts office, respectively, the spokesman added.