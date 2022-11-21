Sports

Door opens for Warner’s Australia captaincy ban to be lifted

By AFP

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia amended its player code of conduct policy Monday, paving the way for David Warner to apply to have his lifetime leadership ban lifted.

The dynamic opener and former Test vice-captain was banned from any leadership role in Australia over his part in the Cape Town ball-tampering affair in 2018.

He was also slapped with a one-year playing suspension, but bounced back to reclaim his place in the national side across all three formats of the game.

Under Cricket Australia’s amended policy, Warner will now be able to request a review of his captaincy ban before a panel of three code of conduct commissioners.

The 36-year-old must show that “exceptional circumstances exist to justify modifying a sanction”, including demonstrating remorse and evidence of improved behaviour.

The new rule “acknowledges that players and player support personnel are capable of genuine reform or rehabilitation”.

“It is intended to provide the player or player support personnel with an opportunity to resume their previously held positions or responsibilities in specific circumstances,” CA added.

Under the previous code of conduct, players had no right to review a sanction once it had been accepted.

Pat Cummins is currently Australia’s Test and ODI captain and Aaron Finch skipper of the T20 side.

A lifting of Warner’s ban would make him a prime candidate to take over the T20 captaincy should Finch step down, as he recently did from the 50-over format.

Warner would also be in the mix, alongside Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey, to deputise for Cummins or act as his vice-captain. It could also allow him to lead his Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder.

Warner was cast as the key villain in the “Sandpaper-gate” ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018, having conspired with then-skipper Smith and Cameron Bancroft to alter the ball during the third Test in Cape Town.

Like Warner, Smith was also banned for a year but his leadership sanction only lasted two years.

Previous articleFounder of Argentina’s anti-dictatorship ‘mothers’ dies aged 93
Next articleAll eyes on Trump’s Twitter account after Musk reinstates him
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England launch bid for World Cup glory after Qatar slump to defeat

DOHA: European heavyweights England and the Netherlands launch their World Cup campaigns on Monday as the tournament in Qatar shifts into a higher gear...
Read more
Sports

Qatar first World Cup hosts to lose opener with Ecuador defeat

QATAR: Qatar became the first home team to lose their opening World Cup match as Ecuador cruised to a 2-0 victory over the hosts,...
Read more
Sports

Aibak Polo Cup 2022: MP Black, Remounts, Diamond Paints victorious

LAHORE: Master Paints Black, Remounts and Diamond Paints recorded victories in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 matches, played here at the Lahore Polo...
Read more
Sports

Nadir Magsi wins Thal jeep rally

MUZAFFARGARH: Nadir Khan Magsi won the race in the seventh ‘Thal Desert Jeep Rally’ that ended here on Sunday in the desert of districts...
Read more
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans await dreamy performance as BTS Jungkook drops Official Soundtrack ‘Dreamers’ ahead of opening ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Praised as ‘Musical Prodigy’ and one of the best vocalists in the industry, BTS Jungkook made fans crazy with the audio release of...
Read more
Sports

Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee’s hat-trick

New Zealand’s Tim Southee claimed a hat-trick but Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering hundred to help secure India’s comprehensive 65-run victory in the second...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

England launch bid for World Cup glory after Qatar slump to...

DOHA: European heavyweights England and the Netherlands launch their World Cup campaigns on Monday as the tournament in Qatar shifts into a higher gear...

All eyes on Trump’s Twitter account after Musk reinstates him

Door opens for Warner’s Australia captaincy ban to be lifted

Founder of Argentina’s anti-dictatorship ‘mothers’ dies aged 93

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.