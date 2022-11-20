NATIONAL

Turkish marbling art introduced at Islamic Arts Festival in Pakistan

By Anadolu Agency

LAHORE: Turkish marbling art was welcomed by visitors at the International Islamic Arts Festival in Lahore as artworks from various Islamic countries were exhibited.

“As YEE (Yunus Emre Institute), we opened a booth at this festival. We are promoting works of art such as tiles, rosaries and handmade carpets at our stand,” the group’s Lahore coordinator, Eren Miyasoglu, said in a statement to Anadolu Agency.

Miyasoglu said the group opened an exhibition of marbling and calligraphy works. “We worked on the art of Turkish marbling. This work was highly appreciated by the visitors. About 150 people followed the work.”

Miyasoglu said YEE will also hold a workshop on the rosary and will introduce traditional Turkish archery to residents.

The festival was held at the Al Hamra Art Center in Lahore as part of International Islamic Arts Day.

Activities began Thursday and will end on Sunday.

Anadolu Agency

