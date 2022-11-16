NATIONAL

KP freezes development fund after reallocation of Rs18.9b

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government froze the development funds and allowed the reallocation of more than Rs18 billion to nine administrative departments, but the departments do not have any funds and the process is limited only to paperwork.

The Planning and Development (P&D) Department allowed nine administrative departments to re-allocate funds worth Rs18 billion. Thus Rs6.95 billion has been allocated to Department of Construction and Communications, Rs4.6bn to Health department, Rs2.52bn to Department of Primary and Secondary Education, Rs1.20bn to Irrigation Department, Rs1.26bn to local government department, Rs1.9bn to multi-sector development, Rs1.82 to Agriculture department and Rs37.30 million to the Department of Higher Education.

However, the provincial government has withdrawn the entire development fund by freezing the development program and the reallocation of fund to administrative departments is limited to paperwork only.

 

Previous articleDar postpones proposed petrol price hike until month end
Next articleDubai businessman reveals what Imran concealed in Thoshakhana gifts’ sale
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Early polls only way out to avert looming default, warns Imran

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the incumbent government of destroying the country’s economy, saying the ‘economy is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dubai businessman reveals what Imran concealed in Thoshakhana gifts’ sale

Zahoor claims he bought gifts from Farah Gogi, for 7.5m Dirhams in cash ISLAMABAD: An expensive Graff wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, gifted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar postpones proposed petrol price hike until month end

Says SBP, NBP to withdraw appeals against FSC verdict to begin interest-free banking ECC approves continuation of PM relief package, sasta atta initiative...
Read more
NATIONAL

NEPRA completes hearing process on DISCO’s plea to increase power tariff under QTA mechanism

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday completed a hearing process on the request submitted by all Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) except...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed in joint DI Khan operation

DI KHAN/KARACHI: The district police in joint operation with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces killed four terrorists who were planning to carry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to adopt constitutional procedure for polls: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the coalition government would adopt constitutional procedure for holding the next...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dubai businessman reveals what Imran concealed in Thoshakhana gifts’ sale

Zahoor claims he bought gifts from Farah Gogi, for 7.5m Dirhams in cash ISLAMABAD: An expensive Graff wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, gifted...

KP freezes development fund after reallocation of Rs18.9b

Dar postpones proposed petrol price hike until month end

NEPRA completes hearing process on DISCO’s plea to increase power tariff under QTA mechanism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.