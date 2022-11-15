NATIONAL

PM sets up committee to investigate Joyland ban

By Staff Report
TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 12: Actors (l-r) Alina Khan, Apoorva Charan, Rasti Farooq, Saim Sadiq, Sohail Sameer, Ali Junejo and Sonia Saeed of 'Joyland' are photographed for Los Angeles Times on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. PUBLISHED IMAGE. CREDIT MUST READ: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Contour RA. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Contour RA by Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has formed a committee to evaluate complaints moved against “Joyland”, a day after the movie was banned from theatres apparently for the portrayal of a transgender woman, highlighting the government’s uneasiness over a public debate on the subject.

The decision by the regulator, Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), reversed a previous decision to show the Oscar entry.

Mobashir Hasan, the principal information officer (PIO), said the film — which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman — is “uncertified,” meaning it is barred from screening in cinemas under the jurisdiction of a central censor board.

He did not explain why the film had lost its certification, despite being previously approved by three film censor boards, and said the reversal of the decision was allowed under a 1979 order.

The movie is also Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, “Joyland” director Saim Sadiq condemned the CBFC decision, calling it “unconstitutional and illegal.”

On Monday, a notification with the tag “most immediate” written on it was issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “Committee to deliberate on complaints against the Urdu film Joyland” was the subject, followed by a list of members — including Asad Mehmood, the far-right minister for communications — included.

The committee will “consider the complaints against the said film being against the social and moral norms, and recommend follow-up action,” the notification said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is to provide secretariat support to the committee which is to report back on later today with its findings.

Earlier this year, the government launched a hotline for transgender people in an effort to protect them from discrimination and harassment.

It is also attempting to pass an amendment to its transgender rights law, to allow people to choose their gender identity for previously issued government documents, educational certificates, and national identity cards. But the proposed amendments have caused controversy, with hardline clerics opposing them.

“Joyland” is due to release in Pakistan on November 18, coinciding with Transgender Awareness Week, and preliminary voting for the Academy Awards begins next month.

Staff Report

