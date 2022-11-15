PIA launches non-stop flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Istanbul

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched direct flights to Istanbul from Islamabad and Lahore, the operator of Istanbul Airport said on Monday.

The passengers of the flag carrier will be able to travel to 28 destinations in Turkish Airlines’ network thanks to the expansion of the codeshare deal between the two carriers, Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA), the operator, said.

The first flight has departed from Lahore for Istanbul.

The PIA will offer Islamabad-Istanbul flights four days a week and from Lahore twice a week.

Istanbul Airport is expected to welcome additional 150,000 passengers of the PIA.

Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of IGA, said: “We are pleased with Pakistan International Airlines’ Islamabad and Lahore flights, which will boost tourism between the two countries and provide Pakistani travelers with connections to nearly 300 destinations worldwide from a major hub like Istanbul.”

Amir Hayat, CEO of PIA, said Türkiye is Pakistan’s natural ally and it was the right time for the strong fraternal bond between the two countries to turn into a fruitful commercial aviation relationship.