NATIONAL

PIA launches non-stop flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Istanbul

By Anadolu Agency
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN: Pakistani labourers paint the exterior of the office building of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Islamabad, 28 July 2005. Pakistan has granted permission to three private airlines, Aero Asia, Shaheen International and Airblue, for operating the additional private and international routes, breaking the monopoly of the state-run Pakistan International Airlines. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched direct flights to Istanbul from Islamabad and Lahore, the operator of Istanbul Airport said on Monday.

The passengers of the flag carrier will be able to travel to 28 destinations in Turkish Airlines’ network thanks to the expansion of the codeshare deal between the two carriers, Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA), the operator, said.

The first flight has departed from Lahore for Istanbul.

The PIA will offer Islamabad-Istanbul flights four days a week and from Lahore twice a week.

Istanbul Airport is expected to welcome additional 150,000 passengers of the PIA.

Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of IGA, said: “We are pleased with Pakistan International Airlines’ Islamabad and Lahore flights, which will boost tourism between the two countries and provide Pakistani travelers with connections to nearly 300 destinations worldwide from a major hub like Istanbul.”

Amir Hayat, CEO of PIA, said Türkiye is Pakistan’s natural ally and it was the right time for the strong fraternal bond between the two countries to turn into a fruitful commercial aviation relationship.

Previous articleSC serves notice on Imran, aides in ECP contempt case
Next articlePM sets up committee to investigate Joyland ban
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ukraine’s sparse wheat plantings sow further trouble for Pakistan food security

LONDON: War, rain and economic hardship have depressed Ukraine's wheat plantings, depriving the nation of vital export earnings in 2023 and heralding another year...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister criticises Imran for ‘compromising’ foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Tuesday castigated the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan abstains on UN vote calling for Russia to make reparations in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly of the United Nations on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its conduct in Ukraine, but...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arms expo highlights Pakistan’s growing footprint in global market: PM

KARACHI: Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the performance of the defence sector which he said was catering to the technological needs of the world...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 — again

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19, Marriyum Aurangzeb, his minister for information, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کورونا...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM sets up committee to investigate Joyland ban

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has formed a committee to evaluate complaints moved against "Joyland", a day after the movie was banned from theatres apparently...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Arms expo highlights Pakistan’s growing footprint in global market: PM

KARACHI: Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the performance of the defence sector which he said was catering to the technological needs of the world...

Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 — again

PM sets up committee to investigate Joyland ban

PIA launches non-stop flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Istanbul

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.