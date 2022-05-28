Trans drama Joyland wins Cannes ‘Queer Palm’ award

KARACHI/CANNES: A movie featuring a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in Pakistan on Friday won the Cannes “Queer Palm” prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie, the jury head told AFP.

“Joyland” by director Saim Sadiq, a tale of the sexual revolution, tells the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family who is expected to produce a baby boy with his wife.

He instead joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for the troupe’s director, a trans woman.

It is the first-ever competitive entry at the Cannes festival from Pakistan and, on Friday, also won the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition, a segment focusing on young, innovative cinema talent.

“It’s a very powerful film, that represents everything that we stand for,” “Queer Palm” jury head, French director Catherine Corsini, told AFP.

‘Blown away’

Corsini herself took the award last year with “La Fracture”, which features a lesbian couple’s relationship against the backdrop of the “Yellow Vest” movement in France.

“‘Joyland’ will echo across the world,” Corsini said. “It has strong characters who are both complex and real. Nothing is distorted. We were blown away by this film.”

The “Queer Palm” has been won by big-name directors in the past and attracted top talent to its juries, but has no official place at the world’s top film festival.

Awards for films with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer content are already an integral part of other major movie gatherings, including Berlin which has handed out its “Teddy Award” since 1987, and made it part of its official programme.