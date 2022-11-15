NATIONAL

Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 — again

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Islamabad on April 1, 2022. - No Pakistan premier has ever seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19, Marriyum Aurangzeb, his minister for information, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

This is the third time the prime minister has tested positive for the virus, after having previously contracted the disease earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

Responding to the news, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed good wishes for his health and prayed for Sharif’s early recovery. He also emphasised taking good care during the phase of sickness, his office said.

Raja Pervez Ashraf and Zahid Akram Durrani, speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, prayed for Sharif’s health and speedy recovery, Radio Pakistan reported.

They said the prime minister would recover soon and continue to steer the country toward the path of development and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 32 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the Ministry of National Health Services said, taking the overall tally of infected people increased to 1.57 million.

A total of 30,629 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no new death reported in the country, according to the ministry.

On Monday, 4,191 samples were tested for coronavirus throughout Pakistan, and the latest positivity rate stood at 0.76 percent.

Currently, 48 patients are in critical condition in the country.

Staff Report

