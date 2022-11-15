Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 — again

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19, Marriyum Aurangzeb, his minister for information, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

This is the third time the prime minister has tested positive for the virus, after having previously contracted the disease earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

Responding to the news, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed good wishes for his health and prayed for Sharif’s early recovery. He also emphasised taking good care during the phase of sickness, his office said.

Raja Pervez Ashraf and Zahid Akram Durrani, speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, prayed for Sharif’s health and speedy recovery, Radio Pakistan reported.

They said the prime minister would recover soon and continue to steer the country toward the path of development and prosperity.