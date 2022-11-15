Arms expo highlights Pakistan’s growing footprint in global market: PM

KARACHI: Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the performance of the defence sector which he said was catering to the technological needs of the world as the nation’s largest defence exhibition opened in Karachi on Tuesday.

Through IDEAS, or International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, Pakistan is showing off its next-generation fighter jet, drones, and other technology in an effort to boost exports as economies around the world rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four-day expo will bring together all defence industry players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations.

“Good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of the tech era,” the prime minister said tweeted.

Over the years, IDEAS has evolved into a platform that highlights Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global defence market. Arms for Peace, theme of IDEAS’22, reflects Pakistan’s desire for peace & stability. Good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of tech era — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 15, 2022

Sharif said that over the years, the exhibition has evolved into a platform that highlighted Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global defence market. He emphasised that this year’s theme — Arms for Peace — reflected Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability.

In 2018, at the last edition of the tournament, at least 524 companies from 44 countries showcased 79 types of aircraft and 68 types of ground equipment. Around 231 government, military and defence acquisition officials from 43 countries attended the event.