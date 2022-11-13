Six dead, dozens injured in explosion at Istanbul shopping street

PM Shehbaz, President, Imran Khan, others express condolences over loss of lives in blast

ISTANBUL, TURKEY: An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey’s president said bore the signs of a terror attack.

Police cordoned off an area around Istiklal Street, where crowds were dense on Sunday afternoon, and helicopters flew over the city centre as sirens sounded.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned what he called a “vile attack” that killed six people and wounded over 50 others.

“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs… there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan told a press conference.

“The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators… behind this vile attack,” Erdogan told a televised press conference. He also said initial signs pointed to a “terror” attack in the explosion in Istanbul which wounded 53 others.

“The attempt to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism will not reach its goal today or tomorrow,” he added.

#UPDATE A strong explosion was heard Sunday in a busy area in the heart of Istanbul, Turkish media reported, saying that people had been injured. The explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT), reported the television channel NTV which said there were "injured" people. — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 13, 2022

“I was 50-55 metres (yards) away, suddenly there was the noise of an explosion. I saw three or four people on the ground,” witness Cemal Denizci, 57, told AFP.

“People were running in panic. The noise was huge. There was black smoke,” he said.

#BREAKING: Moment of explosion in Taksim Sqaure, Istanbul. Possible bomb attack, bodies seen lying on the ground by eyewitnesses pic.twitter.com/ahrDcCvwXM — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) November 13, 2022

The explosion occurred at around 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists.

– Area targeted previously –

Authorities offered few details and no groups immediately claimed the blast, but Turkish cities in the past have been struck by Islamists and other groups.

Istiklal Avenue had already been hit in the past during a campaign of attacks in 2015-2016 that targeted Istanbul and other cities including the capital Ankara.

#URGENT At least 6 dead, 53 injured in explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, Turkish President Erdogan says — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) November 13, 2022

Those bombings were mostly blamed on the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish militants, and killed nearly 500 people and injured more than 2,000.

Sunday’s explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists.

According to images posted on social media at the time of the explosion, it was accompanied by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions.

A large black crater was also visible in those images, as well as several bodies lying on the ground nearby.

According to an AFP video journalist on the scene, police established a large security cordon to prevent access to the damaged area for fear of a second explosion.

Istiklal in the historic district of Beyoglu, is one of the most famous arteries of Istanbul, entirely pedestrian on 1.4 kilometres (nearly a mile).

Criss-crossed by an old tramway, lined with shops and restaurants, it is used by large crowds during the weekend.

In the neighboring district of Galata, many stores closed early while some passers-by, who came running from the site of the explosion, had tears in their eyes.

A massive deployment of security forces equally barred all entrances, while a heavy deployment of rescue workers and police were visible.

A reaction came quickly from Greece, which “unequivocally” condemned the blast and expressed condolences to the government and people of Turkey.

According to images posted on social media at the time of the explosion, it was accompanied by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions.

A large black crater was also visible in those images, as well as several bodies lying on the ground nearby.

Istiklal Street had already been hit in the past during a campaign of attacks in 2015-2016 that targeted Istanbul.

Claimed by the Islamic State group, those attacks killed nearly 500 people and injured more than 2,000.

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul which resulted in loss of precious lives.

“Pakistan firmly stands with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the fight against the scourge of terrorism. We are convinced that the resolute Turkish people will foil any attempts to undermine peace and stability of Turkiye,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson further said that they extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

President, PM express condolences over loss of lives in Istanbul blast

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their condolences to Turkiye over the loss of precious lives in Istanbul blast.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his deep anguish over the explosion at Istiklal Avenue, Istanbul and conveyed condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye on part of the government of Pakistan and its people.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who had been injured in the explosion.

I have learnt with deep anguish about the explosion at popular Istiklal avenue in the heart of Istanbul. Govt & people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye at the loss of precious lives & send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022

“I have learnt with deep anguish about the explosion at popular Istiklal avenue in the heart of Istanbul. Govt & people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye at the loss of precious lives & send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he posted in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the president also strongly condemned the explosion and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye over the incident. He said that they shared grief with the people of Turkiye.

He said that terrorism was a collective issue of the world.

The president prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی استنبول، ترکیہ کی استقلال اسٹریٹ میں دھماکے کی شدید مذمت دہشت گردی تمام دُنیا کا مشترکہ مسئلہ ہے، صدر مملکت ترکیہ کی حکومت اور عوام کے ساتھ دہشت گردی کے اِس واقعے کے خلاف کھڑے ہیں، صدر مملکت صدر مملکت کا قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر گہرے افسوس کا اظہار — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 13, 2022

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured people.

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue killed at least four people and injured 38 others, TRT report said.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, on his Twitter handle, said that there were casualties from the blast that occurred around 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) on Sunday.

Bugün saat 16.20 sıralarında Beyoğlu ilçemiz, Taksim İstiklal Caddesi’nde bir patlama meydana gelmiştir. Olay yerine emniyet, sağlık, itfaiye ve AFAD ekiplerimiz sevk edilmiştir. Can kaybı ve yaralılarımız bulunmaktadır. Gelişmeler kamuoyuyla paylaşılacaktır. — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) November 13, 2022

“According to the initial reports, four people lost their lives and 38 people were injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street,” he further tweeted.

Condemning the Istanbul blast, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted, “Deeply saddened at the precious loss of life in the explosion at the iconic Taksim square in Istanbul, today.”

Deeply saddened at precious loss of life in explosion at the iconic Taksim square in Istanbul, today. We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief and offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families & brotherly people of Turkiye — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 13, 2022

“We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief and offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families & brotherly people of Turkiye,” the foreign minister added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He expressed condolences to the Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the incident.

"Öncelikle bugün İstanbul'da çok sayıda kişinin şehit olduğu, çok sayıda kişinin yaralandığı terör saldırısını kınamak istiyorum. Pakistan adına Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a, Türkiye halkına başsağlığı diliyorum.

Bu zor dönemde Türkiye'deki kardeşlerimizin yanındayız." Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/uATKzq85uc — Imran Khan Turkish (@IKturkish) November 13, 2022

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) president Asif Ali Zardari condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul, Turkiye. He expressed his deep sympathy and condolence to the Turkish government and the people.

Former President @AAliZardari condemns the blast in Turkiyehttps://t.co/CqErKYi5W7 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 13, 2022

Zardari said that the world must take practical measures to end terrorism and extremism. He said that attacking innocent people is unforgivable. Asif Ali Zardari prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.