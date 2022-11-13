Top Headlines

Six dead, dozens injured in explosion at Istanbul shopping street

By Agencies
  • PM Shehbaz, President, Imran Khan, others express condolences over loss of lives in blast

ISTANBUL, TURKEY: An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey’s president said bore the signs of a terror attack.

Police cordoned off an area around Istiklal Street, where crowds were dense on Sunday afternoon, and helicopters flew over the city centre as sirens sounded.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned what he called a “vile attack” that killed six people and wounded over 50 others.

“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs… there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan told a press conference.

“The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators… behind this vile attack,” Erdogan told a televised press conference. He also said initial signs pointed to a “terror” attack in the explosion in Istanbul which wounded 53 others.

“The attempt to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism will not reach its goal today or tomorrow,” he added.

“I was 50-55 metres (yards) away, suddenly there was the noise of an explosion. I saw three or four people on the ground,” witness Cemal Denizci, 57, told AFP.

“People were running in panic. The noise was huge. There was black smoke,” he said.

The explosion occurred at around 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists.

– Area targeted previously –

Authorities offered few details and no groups immediately claimed the blast, but Turkish cities in the past have been struck by Islamists and other groups.

Istiklal Avenue had already been hit in the past during a campaign of attacks in 2015-2016 that targeted Istanbul and other cities including the capital Ankara.

 

Those bombings were mostly blamed on the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish militants, and killed nearly 500 people and injured more than 2,000.

Sunday’s explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists.

According to images posted on social media at the time of the explosion, it was accompanied by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions.

A large black crater was also visible in those images, as well as several bodies lying on the ground nearby.

According to an AFP video journalist on the scene, police  established a large security cordon to prevent access to the damaged area for fear of a second explosion.

Istiklal in the historic district of Beyoglu, is one of the most famous arteries of Istanbul, entirely pedestrian on 1.4 kilometres (nearly a mile).

Criss-crossed by an old tramway, lined with shops and restaurants, it is used by large crowds during the weekend.

In the neighboring district of Galata, many stores closed early while some passers-by, who came running from the site of the explosion, had tears in their eyes.

A massive deployment of security forces equally barred all entrances, while a heavy deployment of rescue workers and police were visible.

A reaction came quickly from Greece, which “unequivocally” condemned the blast and expressed condolences to the government and people of Turkey.

According to images posted on social media at the time of the explosion, it was accompanied by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions.

A large black crater was also visible in those images, as well as several bodies lying on the ground nearby.

Istiklal Street had already been hit in the past during a campaign of attacks in 2015-2016 that targeted Istanbul.

Claimed by the Islamic State group, those attacks killed nearly 500 people and injured more than 2,000.

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul which resulted in loss of precious lives.

“Pakistan firmly stands with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the fight against the scourge of terrorism. We are convinced that the resolute Turkish people will foil any attempts to undermine peace and stability of Turkiye,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson further said that they extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

President, PM express condolences over loss of lives in Istanbul blast

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their condolences to Turkiye over the loss of precious lives in Istanbul blast.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his deep anguish over the explosion at Istiklal Avenue, Istanbul and conveyed condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye on part of the government of Pakistan and its people.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who had been injured in the explosion.

“I have learnt with deep anguish about the explosion at popular Istiklal avenue in the heart of Istanbul. Govt & people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye at the loss of precious lives & send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he posted in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the president also strongly condemned the explosion and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye over the incident. He said that they shared grief with the people of Turkiye.

He said that terrorism was a collective issue of the world.

The president prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured people.

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue killed at least four people and injured 38 others, TRT report said.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, on his Twitter handle, said that there were casualties from the blast that occurred around 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) on Sunday.

“According to the initial reports, four people lost their lives and 38 people were injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street,” he further tweeted.

Condemning the Istanbul blast, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted, “Deeply saddened at the precious loss of life in the explosion at the iconic Taksim square in Istanbul, today.”

“We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief and offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families & brotherly people of Turkiye,” the foreign minister added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He expressed condolences to the Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the incident.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) president Asif Ali Zardari condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul, Turkiye. He expressed his deep sympathy and condolence to the Turkish government and the people.

Zardari said that the world must take practical measures to end terrorism and extremism. He said that attacking innocent people is unforgivable. Asif Ali Zardari prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.

 

 

Previous articleBusiness community lauds natural gas rationing for domestic consumers
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

KABUL: Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and...
Read more
World

Biden to seek red lines in talks with Xi

Nusa Dua, Indonesia: US President Joe Biden said Sunday he will seek to establish "red lines" in America's fraught relations with Beijing in high-stakes...
Read more
World

US, Japan, S. Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test

Phnom Penh: The United States, Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a "strong and resolute response" if Pyongyang carried out a seventh nuclear...
Read more
World

Melania Trump lawyer tipped to become Slovenia’s first woman president

Ljubljana: Slovenians were voting on Sunday in a run-off poll expected to elect the country's first woman president -- a lawyer linked to former...
Read more
World

Western perspective towards China ‘distorted’: says Singaporean scholar

ISLAMABAD:  Recently, a video of a Singaporean scholar rebutting Western journalists' "smear-style" questions has gone viral. In the video, which was shot during a recent...
Read more
Sports

England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan

MELBOURNE: England beat Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday to win their second Twenty20 World Cup title and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

CEPA: A doorway to Bangladesh-India trade

The post-Covid-19 world has witnessed a shift in regional economic cooperation strategy from multilateral to bilateral cooperation agreements. In the past years India–Bangladesh relations...

Political theatre of Pakistan and the poetry of resistance

Murder most foul

Streets of parking lots?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.