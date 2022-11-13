Shaheen Afridi suffers injury during T20 World Cup final

MELBOURNE: Pakistan and England faced off in a crucial final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

England, after winning the toss, decided to bowl first and restricted the Men in Green to just 137 runs with the loss of eight wickets in the first innings.

The three lions were struggling inside the powerplay as they lost the first three wickets of the top batters.

Shaheen Shah Afridi twisted his knee while taking the catch of Harry Brook in Shadab Khan’s over. Afridi was in pain and was sent to the dugout for a checkup.

After bowling just one delivery in the sixteenth over, Shaheen struggled to continue his spell and left the field as he struggled to continue his third over.

In the end, the result came in favor of England as they won the final match by five wickets with one over remaining in the innings and became the T20 World Cup champions for the second time.

Cricket fraternity praises Shaheen Afridi for his efforts in the final.