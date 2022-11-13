Sports

Lee credits Hayden for turning Pakistan’s fortunes around in T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE: Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will face England in the T20 World Cup final today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pakistan were down and out after losing their first two matches against arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe. Still, a remarkable turn of events saw them advance to the semi-finals and eliminate New Zealand in the knockout stage to qualify for the final. Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has credited Matthew Hayden, Pakistan’s Mentor, for turning the team’s fortunes around.

Hayden has been an inspiration, as evidenced by videos of the former Australia opener giving dressing-room speeches. He also gets along well with the entire Pakistan unit. Hayden was also Pakistan’s batting coach during the T20 World Cup last year.

“It doesn’t surprise me that, under the guidance of Haydos, Pakistan is a better unit. Because he’s such an inspirational character. He’s always been that way. He’s always been a leader. He’s always been someone who speaks from the heart and will call it out if it’s not right. And I like that about Haydos. There’s so much transparency. He doesn’t beat around the bush,” Lee said.

“He was a big-game player. He loved the big occasion. He wasn’t overawed by the big crowds and stature of playing in a World Cup, an Ashes, or a Boxing Day Test. His record in those big games would be among the best of his career because he knew how to compartmentalize and put things into perspective to get the best out of him as an athlete,” he added.

Further, Lee said about Hayden: “All of the lessons he’s learned from playing at the highest level in high-pressure situations that he’s now passed on to Pakistan are to trust yourself and play with freedom. I can almost hear him telling the guys in the locker room about having the confidence to express yourself as an athlete and be the best version of yourself.”

“Whereas a lot of people get to those big situations, and we saw it with India, where they second-guess themselves, they’re hesitant, they’re a bit overawed by the situation. Some people it brings out the best in them, and one person it brought the best out of was Matthew Hayden,” he added.

Reminder for all is that Pakistan are yet to defeat England in T20 World Cup as they have never won against the three lions in T20 mega-event.

 

 

 

Agencies

