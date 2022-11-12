Opinion

Character Building

By Editor's Mail
Putting the focus of the educational system on personality development may help in developing a society whose citizens believe in advancing societal harmony. Character development by way of educating a student on fundamental ethical values, such as respect, fairness, civic sense and citizenship, and responsibility to self and others should be the top priority of society today in terms of managing aberrant behaviour and disparities in the provision of social equality. Honesty, respect, ownership, truthfulness, compassion and civic sensibility are the six dimensions on which character development is predicated. Pakistan must create a beginner-level to professional-level curriculum that promises learners the smartest choice aptitude through the integration of character education into the educational system.

A strong moral foundation is the basis of an endearing personality. Due to the dire economic conditions, people are working merely to make ends meet, which leads to discrepancies in possibilities and biased job selection. As a result, the aspect of exercising a professional attitude and enthusiasm towards work is declining day by day.

It is time to seriously consider changing the curriculum in order to be able to assess students and to facilitate personality development to improve decision-making skills through exposure to risks and opportunities.

KAINAT AHMED

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

