ATC awards death sentence to two accused in Dasu terrorist attack case

By Mian Abrar

ABBOTTABAD: A special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday handed over death sentence on 13-counts to each of the two accused in Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) terrorist attack case.

The court also imposed Rs 40 million fine on the two convicted terrorists, besides awarding them a total of around 800 years of imprisonment; including life imprisonments. All the sentences shall run concurrently. Benefits of Section 382–B CrPC has also been extended in favour of the accused.

ATC Special Court Judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan delivered the verdict in a camp court, established at Central Jail Haripur (CJH) after the completion of the case hearing where the two were found guilty and sentenced 801-year imprisonment. The court also issued orders to release the four other accused for not being guilty.

The ATC special court sentenced the accused Muhammad Hussain, alias Syed Muhammad alias Zawan alias Mama, son of Abdul Rahim age 49, resident of Sabin Burat, Tehsil, Matta, Swat, and Muhammad Ayaz, alias Jan, 42, resident of Zurai Balu Jabril Tehsil, Matta Swat, and awarded each a 13-count death penalty and 801-year imprisonment. The court also imposed Rs 40 million fine on the convicts.

The court ordered hanging each convict on 13 counts for the crime under section 302 PPC (on 13 counts) and 7(A) ATA. They were also imposed a 1.5 million fine per victim which the heirs of the deceased, would receive and ordered one-year additional imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine by the convicts.

The ATC special court also ordered under Section 324 PPC, 32-time 10-year imprisonment for an attempt to murder each convict, two-year imprisonment under Section 337 PPC, two-year imprisonment under Section 427 PPC, and a fine of one million, six months imprisonment under Terrorist Act, Section 11-F (2) ATA, 1996, six months imprisonment under 120/B PPC, life imprisonment under 3/4 EXP for use of explosives.

The other punishments that were awarded to both convicted were under section 21 (I) ATA 1997, sentenced to life imprisonment and six months in prison in 202 PPC. The court acquitted both the accused as the charge in Section 353 PPC and section 21-J ATA were not proved.

The special ATC ordered to release four other accused in the case including Shaukat Ali, Anwar Ali, and Fazal Hadi residents of Matta Swat and another accused who was already on bail, was also acquitted.

On July 14, 2021, ten Chinese engineers and three Pakistanis workers were traveling to the Dasu Hydro Power Project construction site when their bus suddenly plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board. The incident led to the death of at least 13 people, including Chinese engineers, two FC officers, and two laborers.

CTD Hazara Region Abbottabad registered case No 08 on 14 July 2021 against the Dasu incident and arrested the accused, who were later transferred to Abbottabad and Central Jail Haripur. The trial of the accused was conducted by Special Anti-Terrorism Judge Sajjad Ahmad Jan by holding a camp court at Central Jail Haripur.

Previous articleKhan's letter to the President
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

