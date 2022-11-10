Sports

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

By Agencies

New Delhi: India cricket fans were left devastated and angry Thursday after seeing their team and their dreams of a T20 World Cup final against fierce rivals Pakistan crushed by England.

Chasing India’s 168-6 in the second T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide, England’s Alex Hales and Jos Buttler raced to their target with four overs to spare as they mounted an unbroken opening stand of 170.

One of the most one-sided matches in a World Cup knock-out phase was branded a “humiliating loss” by India’s CNN News 18 TV channel.

Cricket is by far the most popular sport in India and matches between the national side and England always have an intensity given Britain’s colonial history.

“I don’t mind India losing: victory & defeat are part of sports. But I do mind India not showing up today,” Indian politician Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted the Indian team seemed like a different side between the group stage of the tournament and the knock-out phase.

“As one-sided as they get,” Bhogle said of the match.

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 but have failed to reach the final since 2014, and their qualification for the semi-final had raised hopes of finally repeating their early success.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted a broken heart emoticon while others on the platform suggested replacing current India coach Rahul Dravid.

“Sack Dravid, Rohit, Bhuvi, KLR, Axar, Ashwin from T20s. Get fresh blood and wrist spinners,” tweeted Twitter user GabbarSingh, demanding the departure of several of the players.

Fans had gathered at cafes and markets across India to watch the semi-final, hoping the team would win to set up a blockbuster final against Pakistan.

Previous articleBail granted to Imran in terror case extended
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England rout India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final

MELBOURNE: Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler shone in an unbroken opening partnership as a ruthless England humiliated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide...
Read more
Sports

Match fixing sleuths driven by cheating on the rise

LONDON: Sports matches arousing suspicions of being fixed globally are on course to break the thousand mark this year but if the match fixers...
Read more
Sports

President, PM, others laud Green Shirts on semi-final victory against New Zealand

A nerve-wrecking semi-final game against New Zealand Wednesday has brought Pakistan to the finals with the Green Shirts claiming victory. The Babar Azam-led squad is...
Read more
Sports

Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals

SYDNEY: Pakistan's miraculous approach to the T20 World Cup finals has the nation awestruck with excitement and celebrations were witnessed at the Sydney Cricket Ground...
Read more
Sports

India-Pakistan World Cup final is bad dream for Jos Buttler

England team led by Jos Buttler, will face Team India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan repeats historic scenes of 1992 World Cup

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup today at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), November 9, in Sydney,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters are expected to resume their protest march on the capital city Thursday in a bid...

England rout India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final

Children arrive to meet recovering Imran

Imran says attack planned after ‘unprecedented’ public reaction to ouster

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.