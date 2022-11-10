NATIONAL

Bail granted to Imran in terror case extended

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Thursday extended an interim bail granted to former prime minister Imran Khan until November 21 in a case involving violence during a protest.

A terror case had been registered against the top leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — including chairman Khan and secretary general Asad Umar — and some 100 workers on charges of violence.

Protests sparked across the country following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Khan and ruling that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

Ten offences, including a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), had been added to the case registered at Sagjani police station on the police’s behalf

The court also accepted Khan’s request for exemption from court appearance on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, the court also accepted the bail of Raja Khurram Nawaz, another party leader, restricting police from arresting him till November 14.

Staff Report

