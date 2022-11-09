Leaders pledge to achieve Iqbal’s Pakistan

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the nation to make a pledge to achieve the version of Pakistan as dreamed by national poet Muhammad Iqbal which featured peace, political forbearance and brotherhood.

The prime minister, in his message on the birth anniversary of Iqbal observed on November 9, said the poet had a vision for Pakistan where the youth should have the thinking capability for taking the country to unprecedented heights.

He said the characteristics of Iqbal’s Pakistan should also include respect for elders and a mature debate on ideological differences without losing sobriety. It should also mark the strong institutions, pragmatic people, and a stable national economy free from the debt burden.

He said the whole nation was observing the anniversary with great fervour as the great poet had acquainted the Muslim youth with the sacrifices of their sages and their lost grandeur.

The prime minister said Iqbal had likened the Muslim youth to an eagle who is unique among the birds for its courage, self-confidence, and humility. Iqbal also urged the youth to learn from the glorious past of the Muslims to explore new avenues in research and education.

He said Iqbal’s philosophy of self-esteem had provided such a recipe for success in the world as well as the life hereafter which still had its impact not only in the subcontinent but also across the world.

He said the research was being carried out on Iqbal’s teaching not only in this region but also at modern universities throughout the world.

Highlighting his services to the religion, the prime minister said Iqbal had introduced modernity to the Muslim world and always encouraged research. Besides, he had an unprecedented love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and devotion to Quran.

Prime Minister Sharif said Iqbal had united the Muslims of the subcontinent by awakening them to their fundamental right to freedom.

He said Iqbal had dreamed of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent which was realised by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his Muslim League through their untiring struggle.

However, unfortunately, the great poet died before the accomplishment of his dream.

He urged the nation to carry out self-accountability whether they succeeded to safeguard Iqbal’s Pakistan which came into being consequent to the remarkable struggle and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of people.

He urged the nation to make a pledge to achieve Iqbal’s Pakistan and expressed confidence that they could make it once resolved.

LIBERTY AND JUSTICE

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, urged the nation to re-align itself in accordance with the teachings of Iqbal of strengthening brotherhood and upholding the cherished values of liberty, justice and equality.

The president said following Iqbal’s teachings also focused on gaining modern knowledge of science and arts, and embracing innovation and creation without compromising religious, social and cultural values and preferences.

He said that on this day, the nation paid tribute to one of the greatest thinker, philosopher, and poet of the east whose ideas, values and out-of-the-box thinking had inspired generations of writers and philosophers the world over.

He paid tribute to the great poet for giving the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could lead their lives in accordance with their religious, social and cultural values and without fear and intimidation of the majority segment of the society.

This idea was finally materialized under the dynamic leadership of Jinnah on August 14, 1947, he added.

President Alvi said the great philosopher and poet persistently gave a message in his poetry, prose and speeches of attaining knowledge and applying it in everyday life to understand life, the perception of reality and to attain a higher level of both spiritual fulfilment and happiness, and progress and prosperity.

“He taught us to strengthen our belief in our abilities and potential to achieve self-reliance in every facet of life with self-confidence, hard work and innovations and continue our quest to find new solutions and bring innovation and creativity in life without compromising our self-respect, dignity and honour, religious, social and cultural values,” the president remarked.

Referring to Iqbal’s great affection for the youth, the president said he had urged them to aspire for greatness, and be fearless and continue their quest for bigger and unseen possibilities like a soaring eagle that knows no bounds.

He said Iqbal’s concept of Khudi would continue to enlighten the way toward attaining inspiration in our quest to develop our country and attain our rightful place in the comity of nations.

CHANGE OF GUARD

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of poet Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm, says a press statement.

Punjab Governor Baligh ur-Rehman and General Officer Commanding (GOC) Maj. Gen. Shahbaz Khan also visited the mausoleum, and offered prayer and laid wreaths.

Contingents of the Pakistan Navy and paramilitary Rangers formed up outside the mausoleum and took positions alongside where both the outgoing and incoming guards were inspected by the station commander of the Navy in Lahore.

Marching to the band tunes, the naval contingent took positions at the four corners of the mausoleum. Also, the Rangers were ceremoniously moved out by their officer-in-charge.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by a floral wreath laying by the station commander on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers and men of the Pakistan Navy.

The station commander also offered Fateha and recorded his impression in the Visitors Book.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY

On the other hand, to mark the anniversary, a public holiday has been declared across the country. Federal and provincial departments, educational institutions, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed.

Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9. He is also recognised as a national poet, and known as a thinker of Pakistan, poet of the east, and doctor of the Ummah, and is credited with sparking the pan-Islamic thought among Muslims of the subcontinent.

He envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims living the British India which led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

Pakistan was his dream of an independent state but he did not live long enough to see its birth and died on April 21, 1938.