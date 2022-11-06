Punjab police chief steps down

LAHORE: Faisal Shahkar, the chief of Punjab police, has informed the federal government of his decision to step down from his office, citing personal reasons.

In his resignation letter submitted to the Establishment Division, Shahkar said he was unable to continue discharging his duties. The central government has yet not accepted the resignation.

It merits a mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi held an important meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the registration of a complaint following the attack on Khan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the former prime minister also directed Moonis Elahi, the chief minister’s son, to remove Faisal Shahkar. He reportedly accepted the demand and assured him of the removal of cooperation.