KP reports 279 new dengue cases, taking tally to 19,720

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday reported to have as many as 279 new dengue cases in the province during the past 24 hours.

According to officials of the KP Health Department, with the new 279 case, the total number of dengue cases reported in the province has now reached 19,720, adding that 13 more dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the KP province, taking the number of admitted patients 53.

They said the highest number of 142 new dengue cases had been reported in Peshawar, with the total number of 8,141. They disclosed that 24 cases of dengue were reported in Mardan taking total tally of cases to 3,807 in the district; 31 cases of dengue reported in Haripur, which increased the number of dengue cases in Haripur to 1030. Similarly, 17 dengue cases were reported from Khyber, 12 from Bannu, 14 from Dera Ismail Khan, 11 from Kohat, and 17 from Malakand.