NATIONAL

SHO suspended for alleged torture of journalists

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday suspended the station head officer (SHO) involved in the alleged torture over journalists in Kamoke before the commencement of the fourth day of PTI long march.

Earlier in the day, a police party in the presence of SHO tortured local journalists. The police party exchanged hot words with the journalists during the parking of vehicles in the area. Police during the presence of SHO shattered the camera of the journalist and tortured others who came to rescue.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the matter, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered action against the involved policemen in the incident.

Previous articleEpaper_22-10-31 KHI
Next articleEpaper_22-10-31 LHR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the extension of the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP CM directs authorities to workout modalities to declare mines, minerals sector as industry

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to work out modalities for declaring the mines and minerals sector as an...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM gives Rs 5m cheque to daughter of late journalist Sadaf Naeem

LAHORE: The daughter of senior journalist Sadaf Naeem, Nimra Naeem, son Azan Naeem, uncle Naveed Bhatti and a close friend Marwa Ansar called on...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM to represent Pakistan at virtual SCO-CHG meeting on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent Pakistan at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (SCO-CHG) meeting scheduled to be held in...
Read more
NATIONAL

French envoy, Mandviwalla discuss trade, investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador Nicolas Galey on Monday called on Chief Whip Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here and exchanged views on trade, investment and other issues...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cloud pavilion launched, Pakistan all set for upcoming CIIE

SHANGHAI: An Online National Pavilion featured Pakistan's trade exchanges, investment environment, characteristic industries, and tourism was launched for the upcoming 5th China International Import...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the extension of the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days. In...

KP CM directs authorities to workout modalities to declare mines, minerals sector as industry

CM gives Rs 5m cheque to daughter of late journalist Sadaf Naeem

FM to represent Pakistan at virtual SCO-CHG meeting on Tuesday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.