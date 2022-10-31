SHO suspended for alleged torture of journalists

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday suspended the station head officer (SHO) involved in the alleged torture over journalists in Kamoke before the commencement of the fourth day of PTI long march.

Earlier in the day, a police party in the presence of SHO tortured local journalists. The police party exchanged hot words with the journalists during the parking of vehicles in the area. Police during the presence of SHO shattered the camera of the journalist and tortured others who came to rescue.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the matter, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered action against the involved policemen in the incident.