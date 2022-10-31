CM gives Rs 5m cheque to daughter of late journalist Sadaf Naeem

LAHORE: The daughter of senior journalist Sadaf Naeem, Nimra Naeem, son Azan Naeem, uncle Naveed Bhatti and a close friend Marwa Ansar called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Monday.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies with them and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He presented a cheque worth Rs 5 million to Nimra Naeem as financial assistance. He also announced government jobs for the daughter of Nimra Naeem and husband of Sadaf Naeem as a photographer.

Parvez Elahi paid tribute to Sadaf Naeem’s services in journalism and said: “We cannot bring her back but will continue to take care of her family in every way.” He said: “We are deeply saddened and share your grief in this hour of grief.” Sadaf Naeem was a hardworking and professional journalist and her services wold be remembered forever, he added.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Assembly Secretary Inayat Lak, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials were also present.