PML-N moves resolution against ‘offensive language’ used in PTI march

LAHORE: Women lawmakers of the the PML-N in Punjab Assembly Saturday submitted a resolution condemning the critical language used by former prime minister Imran Khan against the head of the intelligence service and Pakistan Army.

The resolution — submitted by Saadia Taimur, Sumera Kanwal and Hina Pervez Butt — read that the former prime minister’s rhetoric against the chiefs of state institutions and the army was condemnable.

It was further stated that Khan, while taking the oath of his office as the prime minister of the country, had pledged that he would protect the state institutions and would not compromise on national security.

“But his recent statements against these institutions and their heads constitutes a violation of that oath,” read the resolution.

It was also stated Khan’s remarks had given an opportunity to India to make fun of the state institutions. “The purpose of spitting venom against these institutions’ heads is to malign them and damage their credibility in the eyes of people,” said the resolution.

The lawmakers demanded the federal government order registration of a case against Khan for violating his oath.