Govt set to enter rehab phase in flood-hit areas: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday stated that the coalition government in collaboration with national institutions and foreign donor agencies had successfully completed relief and rescue operation in flood-hit areas and now all set to enter into rehabilitation phase.

Addressing media persons here in Islamabad on Saturday, she appreciated the role of all departments and institutions over successful completion of the rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas. The Minister also appreciated the positive role of media in this regard as all media houses have run free of cost campaign for flood victims.

She said on the one hand our government is striving for revival of country’s economy and its diplomatic relations with rest of the world while on the other side PTI chairman is busy in promoting chaos and anarchy.

She said Imran Khan is pursuing his unfinished agenda of destabilizing the country at the time when country is facing unprecedented economic challenges in the wake of historic floods. The Minister said according to recent reports of the World Bank, the floods inflicted an estimated loss of 30 billion dollars on the national economy.

She said according to the report of international institutions it will take at least ten years to recover the loss. The Minister said Imran Khan’s foreign funded march will be thwarted by the masses as they are aware of his foreign agenda.