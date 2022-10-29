NATIONAL

Floods caused over $30bn damage, losses: report

By Monitoring Report
HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Pakistani flood victims are seen in relief camps which were set up for them following their evacuation from flooded areas in Hyderabad southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 05, 2022. The devastating floods across Pakistan has killed more than 1,200 people, injured more than 6,000 people and affected some 33 million people since June 14. (Photo by Ahmed Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The devastating floods have inflicted damage and losses of over $30 billion to the country, the Ministry for Planning and Development said in a report.

The damage, loss, and needs assessment following the unprecedented floods in Pakistan calls for rebuilding based on the principles of the poor first, transparency, inclusion, and climate resilience, the ministry said in its Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report.

The assessment estimated total damage to exceed $14.9 billion, while the total economic losses to reach about $15.2 billion.

The estimated needs for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a resilient way are at least 16.3 billion dollars, which does not include much-needed new investments beyond the affected assets, it added.

The PDNA said that housing, agriculture and livestock, together with the transport and communications sectors, have suffered the most significant damage.

The report also assessed broader macro-economic and human impacts and recommended principles along with a comprehensive recovery and reconstruction framework which would be developed.

