Pakistan-US ties on path of expansion: ambassador

WASHINGTON: Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, has said the relationship between Islamabad and Washington was once again on the path of holistic growth and expansion.

Addressing a group of students enrolled in American universities in Washington, he said the two nations have re-energised their longstanding partnership.

He noted there was an emphasis on strategic coordination and efforts were afoot to accelerate the pace of engagement in areas of trade, investment, energy, agriculture and science and technology.

Khan said Pakistan is likely to become a regional hub after the successful launch of thousands of tech start-ups in the past two years. He highlighted that international venture capital firms have started financing Pakistan’s tech sector.

Referring to the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan, the ambassador said it was imperative the country is supported by the international community to rehabilitate displaced flood victims, rebuild a sustainable infrastructure and reconstruct the destroyed neighborhoods, schools and healthcare facilities.