52,000 new teachers recruited in Sindh to address shortage of teachers

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah, on Friday said that over 52,000 new teachers have been recruited in a transparent manner to address the issue of shortage of teachers in government schools of the province.

He while addressing a press conference, here, at the Sindh Assembly Building, said that process of recruitment on 60,000 vacancies of teachers was initiated through a neutral testing service, and so far posting orders had been issued on 70% available posts to eligible candidates.

Due to certain issues offer letters of some candidates have been withheld and those would be issued after verification of the documents, he said, and added that in Thatta and Sujjawal districts 70 percent of the posts of teachers were left vacant.

Sardar Shah said that posting of newly recruited teachers in schools with shortage of teachers would be first priority so that the closed schools could be opened and teaching process be resumed in such schools.

He claimed that after the new recruitment none of talukas would be left without a teacher in the school.

The education minister informed that education ministry has communicated to Sindh Public Service Commission for recruitment on another 4,800 new vacancies of music and art teachers as well.

Giving details of damages to school building due to flood, he said that 12,000 schools have been affected and out of them 5,000 of them have been completely destroyed.

Schools partially affected must undergo fitness checks to ensure the safety of children, he maintained, and vowed to take measures for restoring the teaching process in 15 thousand classrooms.

He said that out of Rs. 271 billion education budget 80% goes on salaries and 15% on other expenditures so government needed support of international institutions for the development of education.

Earlier, the education minister also chaired a meeting on teacher recruitment that was attended by Secretary School Education Akbar Laghari, Directors of Schools, DEOs and other officers.

The meeting was informed that the offer letters had been issued to 15,885 candidates against 17,684 vacant posts of junior elementary school teacher while offer letters had also been issued to 35,153 candidates against 40,167 vacancies of primary school teacher.

The education minister instructed District Education Officers to attach first priority to posting of teachers in such schools where there was a shortage of teachers and ensure that no school remain closed due to non availability of teachers.

