IHC asks PTI to satisfy court on request for inquiry into custodial torture

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s counsel to satisfy the court with legal arguments regarding formation of inquiry commission into the alleged torture on PTI’s leaders during the police custody.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by PTI’s leaders including Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak and others.

The petitioners’ lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marawat appeared before the court and adopted the stance that his all clients were lawmakers of PTI. The court asked whether the petitioners filed any application to the concerned magistrate regarding the allegations they were levelling.

It further questioned that if a post event medical was conducted in any case. Justice Farooq remarked that the petitioner had demanded formation of an inquiry commission but this court didn’t had unlimited powers. Firstly, the lawmakers should introduce legislations then the court would take action into it, it said.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it was giving one opportunity to the petitioners to satisfy the bench that under what law it should form inquiry commission.

The lawyer said that the actual victim persons didn’t arrive here instead the petition was filed by party leaders. He said that their issue was not torture instead the case was against the bad treatment which couldn’t be showed in any medical report.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Staff Report

Life and Times of Rishi Sunak

Following the resignation of Liz Truss amid the crisis in UK government, on 25 October 2022, Rishi Sunak, a British politician, who remained Chancellor...

The Long March

Development important for Peace

