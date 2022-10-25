BISP says it disbursed 97 percent of flood relief cash assistance among affectees

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is in the process to complete the disbursement of Rs.70 billion among 2.7 million families under Prime Minister’s Cash Relief in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The programme has disbursed a total of 66,585,950,000 among 2,663,438 flood-affected families so far which is around 97.3 percent of the total disbursement.

BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs.25,000 per family among flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab , and Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 214,582 flood affected families have received Rs. 5,364,550,000 in Balochistan while 1,820,504 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.45,512,600,000. A total of 302,454 families have received Rs. 7,561,350,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas 325,432 families of Punjab have received Rs.8,135,800,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 466 flood-affected families have also received Rs. 11,650,000.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.