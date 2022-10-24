Terrorist killed in Shalobar IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The security forces on Sunday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Shalobar of Khyber District, following reports about presence of terrorists after intense fire exchange.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed in a news release that the forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, it added.

A day earlier, four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted the IBO in the Spimwam area of North Waziristan after a tip-off about presence of the terrorists. After an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed by the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killed terrorists had been involved in attacks on the security forces. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from the killed terrorists’ possession during the IBO, the statement added.

Earlier in the month, security forces had killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.