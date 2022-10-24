PTI mourns Arshad Sharif’s tragic murder

— Murad Saeed, Sheyhryar Afridi were first to arrive at Arshad’s residence

— Qureshi says no words to express deep shock

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership arrived at the residence of slain journalist Arshad Sharif as soon as the news was shared with the bereaved family.

Murad Saeed and Sheyhryar Afridi were first to arrive at Arshad’s residence where fellow journalist Kashif Abbasi was present. Later, Sami Ibrahim and other journalists arrived.

PTI leaders expressed their heartfelt condolence and grief over the brutal murder of well-reputed senior anchor person Arshad Sharif, saying that cruelty has crossed the limits.

PTI leadership, in their condolence messages issued from PTI Central Media Department on Monday, said that he pursued the truth at all cost and paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that there were no words to express the deep shock and deep sorrow at the news of the murder of the unparalleled journalist and friend Arshad Sharif.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar expressed grief over the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif and said that he was shocked to hear the news of Arshad Sharif’s death. May Allah grant him high place in paradise.

“Who will answer Arshad’s son for the murder of his father? Will the judiciary play its role?,” he asked. “Just met Arshad Sharif’s mother, who was a brave woman and a brave mother of a brave son,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the news of Arshad Sharif’s murder was heartbreaking, and cruelty has crossed the line.

In her strong reaction to the tragic news, PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari said that there was confusion, as Arshad Sharif was murdered by a sniper bullet to his head. It was not an accident as is now being floated, she added.

“He had told me head money had been put on his life so he had to leave Pakistan and later he said he had to leave Dubai because they had traced him there too,” Mazari maintained.

Mazari further said that Arshad Sharif’s murder should be investigated, an FIR of his murder should also be registered in Pakistan, a judicial commission should be formed in Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

Reacting to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement, she said: “You shameless man. It was a targeted murder and it was under your government that he was driven out of Pakistan then out of UAE. “His last tweet was on your hiding in a car boot to go to Army House and paid with his life for exposing all of you,” she added.

Shireen Mazari quoted Barrister Shoaib as saying that he was pursued by our state and driven out of Pakistan till his targeted murder in Kenya. “This is Barrister Shoaib one of his closest friends confirming what many of us knew. At the very least decency should be shown by those who drove him out of Pakistan to remain silent. Hypocrisy hurts,” she added.

“Lest there was any doubt it was a planned assassination. Mofa and others please stop giving us the official lie from Kenya with an ever changing story. We know, you know so do not in our time of grief add to our anger also,” she added.

Expressing his regret over the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif, PTI senior leader Murad Saeed said that the heir of the martyrs has the status of martyrdom, the oath of the victims of all ages, the journey of your pen will not be in vain.

PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said: “Arshad Sharif’s martyrdom is not believed. A brave man who stood up for the truth has left us today.”

PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar in his condolence message said: “May Allah bless Arshad Sharif and grant him peace. The most meritorious jihad is to speak the word of justice before the unjust king and Arshad Sharif Shaheed did the best Jihad.”