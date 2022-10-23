Kurram people demand peace as NA-45 by-polls in doldrums

PARACHINAR: The people of Kurram district on Sunday united with one voice that all the tribes have a commitment to maintain law and order situation in the area.

A peace march was held by the political, social and religious parties of the entire district in Parachinar.

The participants of the march were waving white flags in their hands and shouting slogans in favor of peace.

After reaching the press club, tribal elders Inayat Tori, Syed Tajumal Hussain, Syed Sadaqat Mian, Mir Afzal Tori, Muzamil Hussain Mujahid Tori, Nushi Bangash, Abdul Samad Wazir and Muhammad Sharif Orakzai and others addressed the gathering.

They said all the merged districts, especially Kurram had been affected in war against terror, and they now deserve long-lasting peace in their areas.

They also assured the authorities of their readiness to take all kinds of responsibilities for maintaining peace in the area.

Meanwhile, the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the ECP has raised many eyebrows over the fate of NA-45 (Kurram) by-election, scheduled to be held on October 30, as former premier is one of the contenders.

Since Imran was the approved candidate by the ECP for the constituency, the recent order has jeopardized his position to contest the election as the commission is yet to clarify the situation of NA-45 following the verdict.

The district election commission has written to the election supervisor to ask about the Imran’s candidature in the aftermath of October 21 disqualification judgment.