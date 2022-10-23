NATIONAL

Kurram people demand peace as NA-45 by-polls in doldrums

By Staff Report

PARACHINAR: The people of Kurram district on Sunday united with one voice that all the tribes have a commitment to maintain law and order situation in the area.

A peace march was held by the political, social and religious parties of the entire district in Parachinar.

The participants of the march were waving white flags in their hands and shouting slogans in favor of peace.

After reaching the press club, tribal elders Inayat Tori, Syed Tajumal Hussain, Syed Sadaqat Mian, Mir Afzal Tori, Muzamil Hussain Mujahid Tori, Nushi Bangash, Abdul Samad Wazir and Muhammad Sharif Orakzai and others addressed the gathering.

They said all the merged districts, especially Kurram had been affected in war against terror, and they now deserve long-lasting peace in their areas.

They also assured the authorities of their readiness to take all kinds of responsibilities for maintaining peace in the area.

Meanwhile, the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the ECP has raised many eyebrows over the fate of NA-45 (Kurram) by-election, scheduled to be held on October 30, as former premier is one of the contenders.

Since Imran was the approved candidate by the ECP for the constituency, the recent order has jeopardized his position to contest the election as the commission is yet to clarify the situation of NA-45 following the verdict.

The district election commission has written to the election supervisor to ask about the Imran’s candidature in the aftermath of October 21 disqualification judgment.

Previous articleAsifa for supporting government in eradication of polio
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Asifa for supporting government in eradication of polio

KARACHI: The younger daughter of former Prime Minister Shaheed Muhtrama Benazir Bhutto Ms. Asifa Bhutto Zardari requested that parents should support the government in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmiris to observe Black Day on 27th

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Ghulam Nabi War has said that the Kashmiri people observe...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan should leave politics: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to leave politics and become chairman of the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC judge stresses end to acquisition of agri land for housing societies

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Karim Sunday stressed the need for a halt to the acquisition of agricultural land to build housing...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPC 20th Congress further consolidated China’s modernization process: Pakistani scholar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (INP): The 20th National Congress of the CPC just concluded in Beijing paved the way further consolidating and strengthening China’s national...
Read more
NATIONAL

LG representatives urged to prioritize health, education in development projects

DIR UPPER: People have urged the local government representatives to give priority of education and health sectors in their development projects as the role...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kashmiris to observe Black Day on 27th

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Ghulam Nabi War has said that the Kashmiri people observe...

Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat: Rashid

Imran Khan should leave politics: Rana Tanveer

LHC judge stresses end to acquisition of agri land for housing societies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.