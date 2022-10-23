NATIONAL

CPC national congress to bring China closer to rejuvenation: ambassador

By Xinhua
Beijing, CHINA: People pass under Pakistani and Chinese flags at Tiananmen Gate on view for Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, 20 February 2006. Musharraf arrived in China late 19 February on a five-day visit that analysts said would focus on anti-terrorism cooperation, trade and technological assistance. AFP PHOTO/Peter PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will promote the high-quality development of the country and bring it one step closer to achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin ul-Haque, told Xinhua in an interview.

Haque’s comment came as the CPC convenes its five-yearly national congress in Beijing. As an ambassador, he has visited Xinjiang, Hubei, Shandong and other places to learn about the development and changes in China’s urban and rural areas, industry and agriculture, science and technology, and culture.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has made remarkable accomplishments in all fields of human endeavours, he said.

He was impressed by the transformation of the education, health and social security sectors, as well as China’s role in leading global efforts for the mitigation of climate change and exploring new frontiers in space technology, quantum computing, AI and medicinal research.

“Of all these accomplishments, achieving the first centenary goal of establishing a moderately prosperous society by eradicating absolute poverty is indeed one of the crowning achievements of the last decade,” the ambassador said.

Haque called China’s success in people-centred development and economic growth “an inspiration for the developing countries,” saying Pakistan appreciates China’s success story and desires to learn from it in the areas of rural revitalization, industrialization, socioeconomic development and progress in science and technology.

“As an ancient civilization blessed with immense potential, progressive outlook and an acute sense of destiny, I am confident that China will meet its national development goals and emerge as a powerful country with harmony between modernity and history, and between material advancement and ethical refinement,” Haque said.

Concerning China’s commitment to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, Haque said it is indeed heartening and reflective of China’s sincere desire for working with the international community on the basis of win-win cooperation and mutual respect.

“Pakistan appreciates the positive role China has always played for promoting the cause of global peace and development,” he said, expecting to work with China and all like-minded countries for the implementation of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

After the 20th CPC congress, Pakistan looks forward to continuing its closer coordination with China and pushing forward the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Haque said.

“I am confident that the outcome of the congress will deepen strategic ties between China and Pakistan and inject new impetus into our bilateral relationship,” the ambassador said.

Previous articleRain threat looms over Pakistan-India blockbuster
Xinhua

