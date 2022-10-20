Rs57mn relief for complainants on Punjab ombudsman orders

LAHORE: As a result of the action taken by the Office of the Punjab ombudsman on applications of several plaintiffs, the Punjab Benevolent Fund Lahore has released long-pending Rs96,000 to Muhammad Naeem and Rs0.17 million to Umar Daraz Khan of Multan, Rs0.112 million to Munawar Yasmin of Lahore, Rs0.27 million to Syed Ulfat Hussain Shah of Gujrat and Rs28,000 to Safdar Hussain Khan of Sargodha.

These amounts have been paid as an educational stipend, and marriage and funeral grants, said a spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman in a statement issued on Thursday.

He noted that 4.9 kanal of government land has been retrieved by the tehsil administration from squatters in the Kamalia area of Toba Tek Singh having a market value of Rs44.5 million. The action has been taken on the complaint of one Abdul Haseeb.

Meanwhile, the regional ombudsman office in Lahore interceded to ensure that the local government department paid Rs0.68 million to the complainant Wajid Ahmad, the spokesman added.

Similarly, the highways department in Pakpattan paid pension dues worth Rs6.66 million to the heirs of a deceased employee after the involvement of the Sahiwal office. On a separate application, the Multan Development Authority, Multan allotted a 15-marla alternate plot worth Rs5.36 million to Iqbal Hussain Shah of Khanewal, the spokesman reported.

The ombudsman office also mediated to ensure that the labour department paid Rs0.1 million as a marriage grant to Mukhtar Ahmad of Lahore while Muhammad Zaman Hussain of Sialkot has been recruited as a sanitary worker in the district council under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Employment) Rules, 1974, added the spokesman.