University of Gwadar’s CPEC Study Center organizes lecture session

QUETTA: China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Study Center University of Gwadar (UG) organized a lecture session in the seminar hall in which former Secretary and Director General Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad Foreign Affairs Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, faculty members and students of Gwadar University addressed on the topic of CPEC global and regional importance.

The other guests of the lecture session included Um Naghmana Hashmi, the former Pakistani Ambassador China, Dr. Zahid Anwar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Peshawar University, Farrukh Patafi Columnist, Raja Amir Iqbal Ex-Chairman Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zahid Latif Khan, President Islamabad Stock Exchange, Shakeel Munir, Ex-President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of China Pakistan Study Center along with Registrar of University Gwadar Daulat Khan and Director of Finance Shafa Muhammad.

Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Gwadar Professor Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed in his opening remarks thanked the distinguished guests for coming to the University and briefed them about the University.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor further said that Gwadar University was looking forward to cooperate from all relevant institutions including Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rawalpindi Islamabad, Islamabad Stock Exchange, University of Peshawar and China Pakistan Study Center in teaching, academic and research fields.

On this occasion, former Secretary and Director General Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad Foreign Affairs Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said in his speech that he was very happy to come to Gwadar University.

“Universities are the heart of any city. The future of Pakistan is connected with this city of Gwadar and the heart of Gwadar is Gwadar University. The country can be served better only with knowledge and wisdom and the future is created only with education”, he said.

He further said that the fruits of CPEC would open new avenues of development in Balochistan which would benefit the people of areas.

At the end of the session, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor presented the commemorative shield of the University to the distinguished guests on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir.