NATIONAL

Court accepts Rana Sanaullah’s plea against arrest warrant

By INP

RAWALPINDI: A local court has accepted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea against the issuance of arrest warrant by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab.

After accepting Rana Sanaullah’s petition, the local court summoned the investigation officer (IO) along with the relevant records on October 13. The hearing was adjourned.

The lawyers of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the issuance of Sanaullah’s arrest warrant in the court of the senior civil judge Ghulam Akbar.

INP

