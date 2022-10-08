US envoy’s visit to AJK frustrates India

Islamabad: The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome’s recent visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir has frustrated the Indian authorities.

Donald Blome visited AJK from October 2-4 to promote the US-Pakistan partnership and highlight the two countries’ deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties. During his visit, he met with AJK Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas and academic, business, cultural and civil society representatives.

Reacting to Donald Blome’s visit, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing said India has conveyed its objections to the US over the recent visit to AJK by the US Ambassador. He said, India also objected to the ambassador holding some meetings there.