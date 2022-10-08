Helicopter carrying Imran Khan makes emergency landing near Adyala village

RAWALPINDI: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman

and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Adyala Jail after developing a technical fault.

The chopper made a crash landing near Gorakhpur village, about 8 kms from Adyala Jail. District administration rushed for rescue. Assistant Commissioner Saddar Abdul Rehman Khan and ADC Revenue Abdullah Mahmood were first to arrive at the spot.

Imran khan and his companions were safe and they were escorted by the AC and ADCR to Bani Gala safely. The PTI chief was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault and made an emergency landing.

The pilot managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village and Imran Khan departed to Islamabad from Adyala village by road.