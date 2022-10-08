NATIONAL

Helicopter carrying Imran Khan makes emergency landing near Adyala village

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman
and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Adyala Jail after developing a technical fault.

The chopper made a crash landing near Gorakhpur village, about 8 kms from Adyala Jail. District administration rushed for rescue. Assistant Commissioner Saddar Abdul Rehman Khan and ADC Revenue Abdullah Mahmood were first to arrive at the spot.

Imran khan and his companions were safe and they were escorted by the AC and ADCR to Bani Gala safely. The PTI chief was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault and made an emergency landing.

The pilot managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village and Imran Khan departed to Islamabad from Adyala village by road.

Previous articlePTI founding member remanded in FIA custody in prohibited funding case
Next articleNational Resilience Day observed to remember Oct 8 earthquake
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Brave Pakistanis know how to protect motherland: PHC CJ

SWAT: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Qaiser Rashid on Saturday said that he was well aware of the deteriorating law and order situation in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt committed to set economy on path of sustainable, inclusive growth: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government is committed to set the economy on sustainable and inclusive...
Read more
NATIONAL

Power-hungry Imran wants to destroy all institutions: Muqam

SWAT: Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ameer Muqam on Saturday alleged that Imran Khan wanted to destroy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese firms join hands to support Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction process

ISLAMABAD: Chinese infrastructure companies in Pakistan are playing an increasingly important role in supporting the regional economy and livelihoods as the country looks for...
Read more
NATIONAL

British HC reiterates UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Saturday said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time, reiterating that both the British...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies

LAHORE: Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Mussadiq Abbasi on Saturday said that it has been proven that Interior Minister Rana...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teens in the West Bank

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian teens in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. One teen,...

China says US chip export ban could risk global chip giants’ revenue

British HC reiterates UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time

CM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.