NATIONAL

In a first, GB extends free food programme to specialist schools

By Staff Report

GILGIT: A free food programme, called the School Meals Programme, was extended to specialist schools attended by differently-abled students across Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the region’s chief secretary said.

The programme — first such initiative in the region’s history —  was introduced last week with help from the private sector, and will expand to cover the entire picturesque but impoverished region “in a few months’ time”, disclosed Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani.

Since his appointment to the region in April, Wani, a career civil servant from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) cadre, has begun meal improvement plans to counter stunting in children, held career counselling festivals, launched digital learning initiatives, set up healthcare facilities and hired highly-qualified academics on competitive remuneration packages.

“Hygienic lunch as per nutritional needs of our children was provided to all students. The joy and happiness on their faces were evident,” Wani said. “We believe a full stomach is important for a healthy mind, and it’s our duty to improve learning conditions for our students.”

The chief secretary said that through the initiative, he intended to achieve two core objectives: provision of healthy food to children in one of Pakistan’s most food-insecure regions both to counter poverty and offer quality diets, and stem dropout rates to ensure increasing enrollment in schools.

“The excitement and happiness of the specially-abled children was a breath of fresh air,” he said.

Previous articleEpaper_22-10-07 LHR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran says well aware of plots being made to ‘steal’ polls

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that attempts to steal elections are continued once again, saying...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI long march: PML-N top brass decides to deal ‘miscreants’ with iron hands

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday condemned the plan of assault on Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan and...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB summons 21 members of former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned 21 members of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet for investigation in a case of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt fixes power tariff for exporters at Rs19.99: Dar

Advises relevant ministers, officials to devise ‘wholesome package’ for agriculture sector within a week ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance and Revenue minister Ishaq Dar has said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Finance ministry contradicts Moody’s revised rating from B3 to Caa1

ISLAMABAD: The Finance ministry has contradicted Moody's revised rating from B3 to Caa1. According to the handout issued by the Finance ministry, the rating action...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP allows JS Bank to acquire 7.79% paid-up capital of BankIslami

KARACHI: In a notice to the PSX, BankIslami Pakistan Limited has notified its shareholders that JS Bank Limited has been granted permission by the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran says well aware of plots being made to ‘steal’ polls

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that attempts to steal elections are continued once again, saying...

PTI long march: PML-N top brass decides to deal ‘miscreants’ with iron hands

NAB summons 21 members of former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet

Govt fixes power tariff for exporters at Rs19.99: Dar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.