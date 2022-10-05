NATIONAL

SHC chides Sindh officers for lack of facilities in tent cities

By Staff Report

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over facilities in tent cities for flood victims and resented misreporting to the court about the medical camp and ordered suspension of the Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Gambat.

The court also suspended the Khairpur District Health Officer (DHO) over failure to provide medical facilities to the flood affectees.

An SHC division bench, comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, heard petitions with regard to floodwater drainage and provision of relief to affected people.

The bench also ordered inquiry against the AC and Mukhtiarkar Gambat. The high court bench directed Secretary Health to initiate an inquiry against DHO Khairpur.

The Khairpur Deputy Commissioner and officers of Revenue and Irrigation departments, SCARP and PDMA appeared in the court during the hearing.

“In Gambat’s tent city a medical camp was established but the staff is unavailable,” the court said while expressing dissatisfaction over facilities in tent cities.

“The photos submitted, are of a medical camp in a house, when people are living in tents, why the doctors not sitting there,” Justice Zafar Rajput remarked.

DHO Khairpur, AC and Mukhtiarkar Gambat tendered apology to the court. The bench granted the apology and withdrawn suspension orders of the officers. “Earlier, people were dying by water and now they will die from diseases,” Justice Rajput remarked. “The winter is ahead, how much blankets and warm clothes provided in relief camps,” the bench questioned. “What facilities the PDMA providing in tent cities,” the bench asked.

“SCARP tube-wells are discharging water from various areas,” Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage told the court. The court directed for providing Ring Bund to Thari Mirwah and Khora and pumping out water from the area.

“Diseases are rapidly spreading in camps, necessary measures should be taken to control malaria and other diseases,” court said. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until October 20

 

 

