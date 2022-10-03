NATIONAL

World Space Week celebrations commence from October 4 to 10

By Staff Report
IN SPACE - JULY 12: In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals Stephans Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies, in a new light on July 12, 2022 in space. This enormous mosaic is Webb's largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moons diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. The information from Webb provides new insights into how galactic interactions may have driven galaxy evolution in the early universe. (Photo by NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad in collaboration with National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) will celebrate World Space Week 2022 from October 4 to 10 at its Islamabad campus.

According to the IST, the annual week long space festivity encapsulates over 100 events, related to space science, technology and its applications.

The celebrations are in pursuance of United Nations declaration of October 4 to10 as international week of space aimed at celebrating, and acknowledging the contributions of Space Technology towards betterment of humankind.

It is the largest annual space event of the world aimed to build up the workforce of tomorrow by inspiring students and educating the public about multifaceted domains of space.

Pakistan is one of the major contributors in the WSW space festivities, the national activities are held under the patronage of SUPARCO.

Institute of Space Technology has been celebrating World Space Week since 2005 in line with its vision “Be a National torchbearer in the realm of academics, through quality teaching, robust research and outreach, to produce leaders in the field of Space Science and Technology, in line with National aspirations”.

IST organizes a wide range of events to motivate and inspire young minds towards the realms of Space Technology around the year through its Space Education Research Lab, under the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA).

Channelizing these efforts of space education and outreach through innovative and engaging initiatives at the national level, World Space Week 2022 will be celebrated at IST from October 4-10.

In accordance with the WSW 2022 theme of “Space and Sustainability” covering the aspects of achieving sustainability in space, and achieving sustainability from space, IST has planned more than 100 events including competitions, lectures, webinars and trainings in 15 major categories, including; Space Recitations, Creative Writing, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Space Architectures, Space for SDGs, Space Innovation, Technology Demonstrations and Space Applications.

The events are dedicated to inspire, and familiarize the school and college level students about the importance and applications of Space Science and Technology for the sustainable development of the world and beyond. The events of WSW 2022 at IST are designed for school and college level students of Grade 6-12.

The competitions are being conducted in two rounds to ensure maximum participation of the students. The preliminary rounds of competitions were conducted online from September 19-23 while the final round will be conducted on campus from October 6-8, 2022.

The competitions will be complemented by various talks, seminars, and webinars from national and international subject matter experts throughout the Space Week.

These especially crafted events are designed in the purview of the current socioeconomic situation of the country, and to find solutions to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through Space Science, Technology and its Applications.

Previous articleAimal Wali cancels Edward College visit
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Aimal Wali cancels Edward College visit

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Monday announced to cancel his visit to the Edward College Peshawar on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Massive financial embezzlement unearthed in IESCO

-- IESCO management found involved in irregular payment of Rs 9.25 million to its senior officers as 'special allowance'  -- IESCO spokesman defends dual charge,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Okara woman commits suicide after her ‘obscene’ pictures went viral

OKARA: Okara woman committed suicide after her ‘indecent’ pictures went viral on social media, the local police said on Monday. The dreadful incident took place...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four more trains with relief goods from Turkiye arrive Pakistan

CHAGAI: Four more trains from Turkiye carrying tons of relief goods for flood victims have reached here, Pakistan Railways officials said. Relief items from Turkiye...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad registers downward trend in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: Change in weather has decreased the number of dengue cases in Islamabad, the district health officer said on Monday. According to the statistics provided...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt moves SC to cancel Shahbaz Gill’s bail

The federal government Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court to cancel the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shehbaz Gill in a sedition...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Okara woman commits suicide after her ‘obscene’ pictures went viral

OKARA: Okara woman committed suicide after her ‘indecent’ pictures went viral on social media, the local police said on Monday. The dreadful incident took place...

Four more trains with relief goods from Turkiye arrive Pakistan

Islamabad registers downward trend in dengue cases

Govt moves SC to cancel Shahbaz Gill’s bail

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.