NATIONAL

Aimal Wali cancels Edward College visit

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Monday announced to cancel his visit to the Edward College Peshawar on the request of teachers and vice principal of the college.

A statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz said a delegation of Edward College teachers headed by its vice principal held a meeting with Aimal Wali Khan in Wali Bagh, Charsadda and requested him to cancel his visit to the college.

Aimal Wali on the occasion accepted the request of the delegation and announced to cancel his visit. He said teachers were the builders of the nation and he could not reject their demand. However, he said he would soon meet with the students of Edward College after making consultations with his party colleagues.

He further said the respect of teachers was above politics. However, he added that use of abusive language against political opponents inside an educational institution by a political leader was unacceptable.

He said that educational institutions should never be used for politics. He also thanked the teachers and students who raised their voices for the right and truth and assured that his party was standing by such righteous people.

The members of the delegation thanked him for accepting their request and for the hospitality they received at Wali Bagh.

Staff Report

