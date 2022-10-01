Two suspected militants killed in Karachi gun battle

KARACHI: Four counter-terrorism department (CTD) personnel were wounded and two suspected terrorists killed during an exchange of fire at the Super Highway in the Janjal Goth neighbourhood of Karachi, the police said on Saturday.

The statement said an “encounter” between CTD personnel and “terrorists” took place in the area in which Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Irfan, 45; constable Arshad Khan, 47; Constable Muhammad Amir, 50; and Constable Mola Bux, whose age was around 46-47 years, were injured.

Meanwhile, the statement added, “two unidentified accused were killed in retaliatory action by the police”.

The wounded were shifted to Aga Khan University Hospital while the bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the statement said. Further investigations were underway, it said.