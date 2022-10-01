NATIONAL

Two suspected militants killed in Karachi gun battle

By News Desk
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Four counter-terrorism department (CTD) personnel were wounded and two suspected terrorists killed during an exchange of fire at the Super Highway in the Janjal Goth neighbourhood of Karachi, the police said on Saturday.

The statement said an “encounter” between CTD personnel and “terrorists” took place in the area in which Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Irfan, 45; constable Arshad Khan, 47; Constable Muhammad Amir, 50; and Constable Mola Bux, whose age was around 46-47 years, were injured.

Meanwhile, the statement added, “two unidentified accused were killed in retaliatory action by the police”.

The wounded were shifted to Aga Khan University Hospital while the bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the statement said. Further investigations were underway, it said.

News Desk

