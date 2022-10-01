Sports

Batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's Haider Ali plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 22, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Cricketer Haider Ali was taken to hospital because of a viral illness during the T20 against England on Friday.

Ali is the second Pakistan T20 World Cup player admitted to hospital during the series after fast bowler Naseem Shah, who also fell ill.

Ali scored 18 runs off 14 balls but the middle-order batter felt dizziness in the dressing room and was substituted. Pakistan ultimately lost the sixth T20.

Ali has had a below-par series, scoring 11, 3, 4 and 18.

Paceman Shah spent two nights in a local hospital in Lahore because of pneumonia. He was ruled out of the remaining two T20s of the seven-match series after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Shah will isolate for two days, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he will fly out to New Zealand with the team on Monday for a triangular T20 series also featuring Bangladesh, a prelude to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Associated Press

