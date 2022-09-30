Rana Sanaullah assures farmers of resolving their issues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday assured leaders of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad that the government would resolve their issues.

In a meeting with Rana Sanaullah here late Thursday night, the Kissan Ittehad leaders presented their demands to the minister, including the postponement of electricity bills and that power tariffs should be reviewed.

“Expensive electricity is badly affecting the agriculture sector,” they said asking the minister to take talks with them seriously.

The Minister assured leaders of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad that the government would resolve their issues.

Earlier, the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad announced to enter the Red Zone. Focal person Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Altaf Chattha said members of his farmer community had been staying on streets for last one day. He said their caravans had left for the federal capital city.

“The government had promised to hold a meeting on September 28 with us. However, it has not given any timeframe yet,” he said adding that the caravans would directly reach D-Chowk in Islamabad.

He said they would not call off the protest until the government would accept their demands.