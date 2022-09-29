NATIONAL

Tourism sector plays vital role in economic development: president

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said the tourism sector played a vital role in the country’s economic development and is an integral source of income for the people as well as relevant to the improvement of civic facilities in the far-flung areas of Pakistan.

“Tourism is a source of earning foreign exchange, a tool for job creation and poverty alleviation. It also creates harmony among people from different parts of the country,” the president said in his message on World Tourism Day.

Pakistan is a country that has attractive and wonderful tourist sites with its remarkable landscape, diversity and rich history of ancient civilizations, he said, adding that there is a need to set priorities in considering the potential of the tourism sector in order to advance economic prosperity and progress.

Noting that the sector has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic first and now by the super floods, Alvi said that the country must come up with long-term strategic planning to boost the tourism industry on a sustainable basis and set new boundaries for securing its future.

“The government will utilize all its resources to turn the challenges into opportunities by restarting the industry from grass root level and ensuring the cooperation and collaboration of allied government agencies to come out of the crisis and rebuild better,” the president added.

Previous articleGrealish says his best is yet to come at Manchester City
Next articleCPEC to help revive Pakistan’s tourism despite challenges of flood: official
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC overturns Avenfield conviction of Maryam, husband

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has overturned the conviction of Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and her husband retired...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal highlights urgent need for assistance as flood losses exceed $30bn

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a meeting with James Elroy Risch, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of the United States,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Explainer: Why climate-change ‘loss and damage’ will be a hot topic at COP27

BARCELONA: As large parts of the planet struggle with climate-inflicted woes, from floods in Pakistan to forest fires in the United States, the thorny...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-China friendship continues to flourish with every passing day: experts

ISLAMABAD: Experts and officials from Pakistan said the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China continued to flourish with each passing day and year, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC to help revive Pakistan’s tourism despite challenges of flood: official

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help revive the tourism sector of Pakistan, which has faced a serious setback due to recent floods,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Resurgence of terrorism won’t be tolerated, COAS tells Commanders Conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday ordered troops to leave “no stone unturned” in acting against terrorists as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CPEC to help revive Pakistan’s tourism despite challenges of flood: official

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help revive the tourism sector of Pakistan, which has faced a serious setback due to recent floods,...

Tourism sector plays vital role in economic development: president

Grealish says his best is yet to come at Manchester City

Five years on, how #MeToo shook the world

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.