Tourism sector plays vital role in economic development: president

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said the tourism sector played a vital role in the country’s economic development and is an integral source of income for the people as well as relevant to the improvement of civic facilities in the far-flung areas of Pakistan.

“Tourism is a source of earning foreign exchange, a tool for job creation and poverty alleviation. It also creates harmony among people from different parts of the country,” the president said in his message on World Tourism Day.

Pakistan is a country that has attractive and wonderful tourist sites with its remarkable landscape, diversity and rich history of ancient civilizations, he said, adding that there is a need to set priorities in considering the potential of the tourism sector in order to advance economic prosperity and progress.

Noting that the sector has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic first and now by the super floods, Alvi said that the country must come up with long-term strategic planning to boost the tourism industry on a sustainable basis and set new boundaries for securing its future.

“The government will utilize all its resources to turn the challenges into opportunities by restarting the industry from grass root level and ensuring the cooperation and collaboration of allied government agencies to come out of the crisis and rebuild better,” the president added.