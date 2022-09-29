Grealish says his best is yet to come at Manchester City

MANCHESTER: Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish said he is “nowhere near” full fitness as he continues his recovery from a groin injury but is confident fans will see the best of him when he returns to the side.

Grealish picked up the problem in August and has been limited to six appearances in all competitions this season.

“I am definitely nowhere near 100% at the moment,” Grealish told City’s website.

“I played 90 minutes against West Ham United and 45 against Bournemouth when I picked up my injury. So, I still have a lot of fitness to improve upon but that will come over time.