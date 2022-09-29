NATIONAL

Police secure release of abductee amid rising kidnapping for ransom in Kashmore

By Staff Report

KANDHKOT: The Kashmore Police claimed to have recovered an abductee after a shootout with kidnappers in katcha area of Durani Mahar late night the other night.

According to the Kandhkot District Police Headquarters, the police launched an operation against the criminals in katcha area, especially Durani Mahar for release of a man abducted some couple of days. The police said upon sighting heavy contingent of police, the criminals resorted to indiscriminate firing, which the police retaliated. As the firing subsided, the criminals managed to flee from the scene, leaving behind the abductee identified as Wali Dad Khoso.

Kashmore Police Chief Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui told this reporter that watchman at a fish farm, Wali Dad Khoso was kidnapped from the limits of A Section police near Haibat pull area some days back. He added that police set the criminals hideouts on fire during the operation and removed all the hurdles, resolving that the operation would continue till elimination of the last criminal from the area.

On other hands civil society, social activists, traders, local businessmen and nationalists have expressed grave concern over increasing cases of kidnapping for ransom, theft and street crime throughout Kashmore. They regretted repeated incidents of kidnapping of innocent and poor people in Kashmore have exposed efficiency of the police.

Moreover, local people have expressed their utter disappointment over poor performance of the district police and termed ongoing operation as mere eye-wash to win sympathies of people. It is important to mention here that due to incompetence and lethargic attitude of the district police, law and order situation in Kashmore has gone worst from bad as kidnapping of innocent people have become order of the day. As many as five people including two students of class 8th and 9th were also kidnapped in the same month but police so far have failed to locate their whereabouts.

