World

Licence to bill: Bond’s Aston Martin sells for nearly £3 million

By AFP
BAARN, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 25: Aston Martin DB5 on display at the 2019 Concours d'Elegance at palace Soestdijk on August 25, 2019 in Baarn, Netherlands. The DB5 is known as the James Bond car, appearing in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger. This is the first time the Concours d'Elegance will be held at Soestdijk Palace and the 2019 edition will be held on 24-25 August. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

LONDON: A replica of an Aston Martin DB5 used for the stunts in James Bond blockbuster “No Time to Die” sold for nearly £3 million at auction on Wednesday, auction house Christie’s said.

Proceeds from the sale, which fetched £2.92 million ($3.18 million), will be donated to charity, along with receipts from the sale of 24 other lots auctioned at a special sale of items marking 60 years of 007.

The replica comes fitted with imitation machine guns behind the headlights.

A further 35 lots have been put up for auction online until October 5.

The replica of the iconic Aston, one of eight specially designed and manufactured for the 2021 film, is the only DB5 stunt car put up for sale by Aston Martin and EON productions, according to Christie’s.

Other items on sale include cars as well as notable costumes and accessories linked to the franchise.

Previous articleJapan urges ‘stable’ China ties, 50 years after normalisation
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Japan urges ‘stable’ China ties, 50 years after normalisation

TOKYO: Japan called Thursday for "constructive and stable" ties with China as the two sides marked 50 years since the normalisation of relations, albeit...
Read more
World

Body of missing US ski mountaineer found in Nepal

Kathmandu: The body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was retrieved from the Himalayas by a search team on Wednesday, two days after...
Read more
World

BJP govt bans Popular Front of India for 5 years under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led fascist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has banned the Muslim organization Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years...
Read more
World

Muslim vegetable seller lynched in UP

NEW DELHI: A Muslim vegetable seller was beaten to death by a group of Hindutva goons accusing him of stealing a battery in Hapur...
Read more
World

Taliban seal deal to procure petrol, wheat from Russia

KABUL: Afghanistan has entered an agreement with Russia to procure millions of tonnes of petroleum products and wheat, Taliban officials said on Wednesday. Russia has...
Read more
World

China urges objective stance over Afghanistan’s Taliban

BEIJING: A Chinese official on Wednesday urged the international community to take an "objective stance" over Afghanistan's Taliban, saying social order in the country...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.